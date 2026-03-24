Orlando City sign Griezmann from Atletico

March 24 : Orlando City have signed forward Antoine Griezmann from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid on a contract beginning in July 2026, both clubs said on Tuesday.

Griezmann, Atletico's all-time leading scorer, has agreed a deal with the Major League Soccer club that runs through the 2027-28 season, with an option for the 2028-29 campaign.

The 35-year-old Frenchman has scored 298 goals and provided 132 assists in 792 professional appearances for Atletico, Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

Griezmann enjoyed his most successful spell at Atletico, where he scored 211 goals in all competitions and won the Spanish Super Cup in 2014 as well as the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

He has recorded 13 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

"I look forward to making Orlando my new home, meeting the supporters, feeling the energy at Inter&Co Stadium, and giving everything I have to help the team achieve great things," Griezmann said in a statement.

The former France international, who made 137 appearances and scored 44 goals for his country, was part of the team that lifted the 2018 World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League.

He made a record 84 consecutive appearances for France over a seven-year span from 2017.