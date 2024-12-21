Orlando City transfer Facundo Torres to Palmeiras for record fee

Orlando City SC sent forward Facundo Torres to Brazil's Palmeiras for a reported club-record $14 million transfer fee on Friday.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan departs as the MLS franchise's all-time leading scorer after tallying 47 goals and 25 assists in 123 matches across all competitions from 2022-24.

"First, we want to thank Facu for everything he has done for this club. He has been involved in so many great moments and successes during his time here that will leave a lasting legacy in our history," Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said.

"Because of that success, Facu has generated the attention of the global market, and this is a move that, at this time, makes sense for both Facundo and Orlando City. Not only does this continue a great and established relationship with a successful club in Palmeiras, but it shows our success in developing young talent into world stars."

Torres guided the Lions to the 2022 U.S. Open Cup title and the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs' Eastern Conference final.

Torres joined Orlando City as a young designated player in January 2022 for a $7.5 million transfer fee from Penarol in his native Uruguay.

"Today I say goodbye to a club that marked an unforgettable stage in my career and in my life, my first experience as a professional away from home. Thank you to the staff, my teammates and all the people who are part of this club for the constant support and trust from the first day," Torres said.

"I leave with pride for what we achieved together and with the satisfaction of having left my mark on this club that will always be special to me. I wish you the greatest success in the future. Thank you for everything, Orlando. I'll miss you."

Torres' departure opens a designated player spot on Orlando City's 2025 roster.

