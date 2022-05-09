Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Orlando Pirates win in Libya in Confederation Cup semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Orlando Pirates win in Libya in Confederation Cup semi-final

09 May 2022 02:35AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 02:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAPE TOWN: Two first half goals sealed South Africa’s Orlando Pirates a 2-0 win at Al Ahly Tripoli in Libya on Sunday, taking a healthy lead home in the African Confederation Cup semi-final.

Pirates host the return leg in Soweto next Sunday and will be heavily fancied to progress to the final after goals from Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele in the first leg.

Maela headed home from close range after eight minutes and Mosele drifted into the penalty area unnoticed to hammer home a half volley for the second in the 29th minute.

The floodlights failed on three separate occasions in the last 10 minutes and the game was completed in a half-lit stadium in Benghazi.

Earlier on Sunday, TP Mazembe's John Bakata scored five minutes into stoppage time to beat Renaissance Berkane 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final in Lubumbashi.

The result handed the side from the Democratic Republic of Congo a slender lead going into next Sunday’s return leg.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us