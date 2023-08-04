Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition

Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - May 21, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodrigo de Paul REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo

04 Aug 2023 12:56AM (Updated: 04 Aug 2023 01:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Osasuna have been fined and provisionally excluded from the next UEFA club competition they qualify for because they filed a sports-related claim to the wrong court, UEFA said on Thursday (Aug 3).

UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after they were initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

However, the body said it had opened separate disciplinary proceedings against the LaLiga club for filing a claim to the ordinary state courts in Pamplona, Spain rather than the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros (US$109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS.

Osasuna, who finished seventh in LaLiga last season and will play their playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said they would not appeal against UEFA's decision.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.