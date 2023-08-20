Osimhen double earns Napoli 3-1 comeback win over promoted Frosinone

Champions Napoli survived an early scare and began their title defence with a 3-1 win at newly-promoted Frosinone in their Serie A season opener on Saturday (Aug 19) after Victor Osimhen scored twice.

Napoli now have Rudi Garcia in the dugout after Luciano Spalletti took the Italy national team job and the Naples side had a horror start when they conceded a penalty inside five minutes, which was put away by Frosinone's Abdou Harroui.

Napoli were shell-shocked but they recovered quickly and went ahead at halftime with a goal from Matteo Politano and a venomous strike from last season's top scorer Osimhen.

Jaime Baez nearly equalised for Frosinone with a second-half free kick which came off the post but Osimhen sealed the three points for Napoli when he broke the offside trap and fired a low shot past the keeper in the 79th minute.