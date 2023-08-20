Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Osimhen double earns Napoli 3-1 comeback win over promoted Frosinone
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Osimhen double earns Napoli 3-1 comeback win over promoted Frosinone

Osimhen double earns Napoli 3-1 comeback win over promoted Frosinone
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Napoli - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - August 19, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Osimhen double earns Napoli 3-1 comeback win over promoted Frosinone
Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Napoli - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - August 19, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores their third goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
20 Aug 2023 02:46AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 02:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Champions Napoli survived an early scare and began their title defence with a 3-1 win at newly-promoted Frosinone in their Serie A season opener on Saturday (Aug 19) after Victor Osimhen scored twice.

Napoli now have Rudi Garcia in the dugout after Luciano Spalletti took the Italy national team job and the Naples side had a horror start when they conceded a penalty inside five minutes, which was put away by Frosinone's Abdou Harroui.

Napoli were shell-shocked but they recovered quickly and went ahead at halftime with a goal from Matteo Politano and a venomous strike from last season's top scorer Osimhen.

Jaime Baez nearly equalised for Frosinone with a second-half free kick which came off the post but Osimhen sealed the three points for Napoli when he broke the offside trap and fired a low shot past the keeper in the 79th minute.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football Serie A

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.