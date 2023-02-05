Logo
Osimhen double leads Napoli to 3-0 win over Spezia
Osimhen double leads Napoli to 3-0 win over Spezia

Soccer Football - Serie A - Spezia v Napoli - Stadio Alberto-Picco, La Spezia, Italy - February 5, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

05 Feb 2023 09:41PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 09:41PM)
LA SPEZIA, Italy : Two goals by striker Victor Osimhen helped leaders Serie A Napoli to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Spezia on Sunday, condemning the hosts to a third consecutive defeat.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put Napoli in front from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half, after the ball struck defender Arkadiusz Reca's arm inside the area.

Osimhen could have doubled the visitors' lead in the 61st minute but his effort was ruled out for a foul on Spezia defender Mattia Caldara.

The Nigerian netted seven minutes later, however, with a close-range header following a mistake by Spezia defender Ethan Ampadu.

Another error by the Spezia defence gifted Osimhen the chance to make it 3-0 in the 73rd minute with his 16th league goal of the season, a personal record.

Napoli provisionally increased their advantage over second-placed Inter Milan to 16 points. Spezia remained 17th, hovering five points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

