Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Osimhen scores four as Nigeria win Nations Cup qualifier 10-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Osimhen scores four as Nigeria win Nations Cup qualifier 10-0

Osimhen scores four as Nigeria win Nations Cup qualifier 10-0

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen. (Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)

13 Jun 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Victor Osimhen scored four goals as Nigeria completed a 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Group A qualifier in neutral Agadir, Morocco on Monday.

Nigeria, who surprisingly missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar, completed their biggest victory in international football as Terem Moffi (two), Moses Simon, Peter Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis also got on the scoresheet.

The defeat is not the heaviest in Sao Tome’s history, that was an 11-0 loss to Congo in 1976.

The win means Nigeria have a full haul of six points from their opening two games as they seek to reach the continental finals in Ivory Coast next June.

The top two teams in each pool qualify, with Sierra Leone to meet Guinea-Bissau in the other game in the group on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us