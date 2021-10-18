Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record

Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Torino's Bremer REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Hirving Lozano in action with Torino's Ola Aina REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne in action with Torino's Bremer REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Osimhen strikes late against Torino to maintain Napoli's perfect record
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 17, 2021 Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates their first goal scored by Victor Osimhen REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
18 Oct 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 02:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Victor Osimhen scored an 81st-minute winner as Napoli beat Torino 1-0 on Sunday to return to the top of the Serie A table and record their eighth win in eight league games.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are top with 24 points, two clear of second-placed AC Milan.

However, Napoli faced a stern test trying to break through 12th-placed Torino.

Napoli had a golden chance to take the lead after 27 minutes when Benjamin Kone brought down Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the box, but Lorenzo Insigne’s resulting penalty was tame and easily saved by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

It was the Italy winger's third failed spot kick in five attempts this season, the worst record in Europe's top-five leagues.

Di Lorenzo headed the hosts in front after the break but the goal was disallowed for offside, before Napoli winger Hirving Lozano’s shot struck the foot of the post and the lively Josip Brekalo forced a smart save from David Ospina for the visitors.

The Partenopei eventually found the breakthrough late on when an attempted clearance was deflected high into a busy box and Osimhen rose highest to head home his fifth league goal of the season.

Earlier on Sunday, Josip Ilicic scored twice and missed a penalty as Atalanta won 4-1 at midtable Empoli to move into sixth place, level on 14 points with fifth-placed Lazio.

Cagliari clinched their first win of the season as Joao Pedro netted a double in a 3-1 home win over Sampdoria, lifting the Sardinian side up to 18th place, level on six points with Sampdoria in 16th.

Ten-man Udinese came from behind to earn a point against fellow midtable side Bologna. After Roberto Pereyra was sent off shortly before the break to leave the hosts a man down, Musa Barrow put the visitors ahead in the 67th minute. Beto pulled the hosts level with seven minutes remaining.

Gianluca Scamacca scored twice in the opening 20 minutes for 14th-placed Sassuolo against his former club Genoa, but the Grifone fought back through Mattia Destro and Johan Vasquez to earn a 2-2 draw that leaves them 17th.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us