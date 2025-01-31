Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK

Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
Soccer Football - Europa League - Real Sociedad v PAOK - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - January 30, 2025 Real Sociedad's Orri Oskarsson scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
Soccer Football - Europa League - Real Sociedad v PAOK - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - January 30, 2025 PAOK's Stefan Schwab in action with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi REUTERS/Vincent West
Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
Soccer Football - Europa League - Real Sociedad v PAOK - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - January 30, 2025 Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil reacts during the match REUTERS/Vincent West
Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
Soccer Football - Europa League - Real Sociedad v PAOK - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - January 30, 2025 Real Sociedad's Orri Oskarsson scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West
Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK
Soccer Football - Europa League - Real Sociedad v PAOK - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - January 30, 2025 Real Sociedad's Orri Oskarsson celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Vincent West
31 Jan 2025 06:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain : Icelandic striker Orri Oskarsson scored twice for Real Sociedad in a 2-0 home victory over PAOK on Thursday that ensured a Europa League playoff spot for the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock by heading in Sheraldo Becker's inviting cross in the 43rd minute.

Three minutes after halftime he showed his aerial prowess again to thump in another header, this time from captain Aritz Elustondo's pinpoint delivery. He almost completed his hat-trick soon afterwards but headed against the crossbar.

Sociedad's fourth win from their eight games mean they finished 13th in the table with 13 points and will be seeded for Friday's draw for the knockout phase playoffs.

Despite their defeat, Greek champions PAOK finished inside the top 24 with 10 points and will also get the chance to reach the last 16 through the playoffs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement