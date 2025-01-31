Oskarsson double seals 2-0 win for Real Sociedad over PAOK

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain : Icelandic striker Orri Oskarsson scored twice for Real Sociedad in a 2-0 home victory over PAOK on Thursday that ensured a Europa League playoff spot for the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old broke the deadlock by heading in Sheraldo Becker's inviting cross in the 43rd minute.

Three minutes after halftime he showed his aerial prowess again to thump in another header, this time from captain Aritz Elustondo's pinpoint delivery. He almost completed his hat-trick soon afterwards but headed against the crossbar.

Sociedad's fourth win from their eight games mean they finished 13th in the table with 13 points and will be seeded for Friday's draw for the knockout phase playoffs.

Despite their defeat, Greek champions PAOK finished inside the top 24 with 10 points and will also get the chance to reach the last 16 through the playoffs.