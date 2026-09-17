Ouahbi says no rift with Amrabat but insists no place is guaranteed

Sept 17 : Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi denied any rift with Sofyan Amrabat after the midfielder made himself unavailable for selection, saying the issue concerned playing time rather than a personal conflict.

The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder announced earlier this month that he would not play under Ouahbi, although he stressed he had not retired from international football and remained open to returning in the future.

"First of all, Sofyan has given a lot to the national team and we must remember that," Ouahbi told reporters after naming his first squad since Morocco's quarter-final exit at the 2026 World Cup.

"He was an important player and part of our recent history and of Morocco's football achievement.

"I understand how he feels. It is not easy when you are in his position and younger players come in and get more playing time. But there is no conflict between Sofyan and me, or between him and the coaching staff. The issue is simply about playing time, and he has to accept that."

Ouahbi made clear that past achievements would not secure a place in his team.

"In football, the past earns you respect, but it does not give you any privileges," he said.

"Our vision is to select players based on merit and current form. The door is not closed to anyone, but nobody is guaranteed a place."

Amrabat, 30, was a key member of the Morocco side that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals under former coach Walid Regragui, but his role has diminished since Ouahbi took charge in March.

He started only one match at the 2026 World Cup, where Morocco were eliminated by France, while increased competition in midfield, notably from highly rated Manchester City youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi, has further reduced his opportunities.

Morocco begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Gabon on September 25 before facing Lesotho four days later.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed AttaEditing by Toby Davis)