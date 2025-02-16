Ouattara, Christie and Tavernier on target as Bournemouth sink Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier were all on the scoresheet as Bournemouth comfortably beat struggling Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors hit Southampton with two rapid-fire goals, with Ouattara opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a glancing header and two minutes later Christie doubled their lead.

Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled one back for Southampton in the 72nd minute as the Ghanaian forward buried the ball into the bottom corner, but substitute Tavernier netted in the 83rd to seal all three points for Bournemouth.

Southampton remain bottom with nine points from 25 matches, while Bournemouth moved up to fifth with 43 points.