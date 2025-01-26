Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Dango Ouattara bagged a hat-trick as in-form Bournemouth crushed third-placed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, the visitors' first loss in nine league matches.

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, who scored a hat-trick at Newcastle United last weekend, charged out of his own half in the ninth minute and hammered a shot past a diving Matz Sels.

Ouattara headed in Kluivert's cross in the 55th minute to double the hosts' lead, struck again six minutes later and slotted home his third three minutes from time. Antoine Semenyo completed the rout in added time to extend Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches.

Forest remained on 44 points from 23 matches, while Bournemouth moved to sixth with 40 points.