Sport

Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0
Ouattara hat-trick as Bournemouth crush Forest 5-0

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 25, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara and Kepa Arrizabalaga celebrate after the match REUTERS/Tony O Brien

26 Jan 2025 01:14AM
BOURNEMOUTH, England : Dango Ouattara bagged a hat-trick as in-form Bournemouth crushed third-placed Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, the visitors' first loss in nine league matches.

Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, who scored a hat-trick at Newcastle United last weekend, charged out of his own half in the ninth minute and hammered a shot past a diving Matz Sels.

Ouattara headed in Kluivert's cross in the 55th minute to double the hosts' lead, struck again six minutes later and slotted home his third three minutes from time. Antoine Semenyo completed the rout in added time to extend Bournemouth's unbeaten run in the league to 11 matches.

Forest remained on 44 points from 23 matches, while Bournemouth moved to sixth with 40 points.

Source: Reuters

