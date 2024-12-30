Ouattara rescues point for Bournemouth with late equaliser at Fulham

LONDON :Fulham were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bournemouth in their final Premier League game of the year on Sunday after Dango Ouattara scored a late equaliser for the visitors in an end-to-end clash at Craven Cottage.

As both sides ended the year without a defeat in December, Bournemouth are in sixth place with 30 points at the halfway mark this season, while Fulham are a point behind in eighth - below seventh-placed Newcastle United on goal difference.

Fulham looked set to move up to sixth after goals from Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson gave them a 2-1 lead but Ouattara, who came on as a substitute, scored a late goal for the second time this season as both teams shared the spoils.

Both sides had opportunities to score in a cagey first half-hour, with Bournemouth's David Brooks and Fulham's Wilson finding space in the box to shoot twice but goalkeepers Bernd Leno and Kepa Arrizabalaga stood firm to deny the two midfielders.

Fulham's Issa Diop nearly committed an error when he attempted to clear a long ball that allowed Evanilson to steal in behind with only Leno to beat, and the defender heaved a sigh of relief when the Brazilian forward missed.

Fulham then took the lead in the 40th minute from a corner kick when Jimenez escaped his marker and powered home a header for his sixth league goal of the season - all of which have been opening goals.

Ryan Christie then sparked a confrontation between the teams after a rough tackle on Antonee Robinson, and referee Robert Jonescautioned the Scottish midfielder, with VAR checking for a possible red card but agreeing with Jones' decision.

Bournemouth equalised six minutes after the restart when James Hill put a cross in behind the defence for Evanilson and the club's record signing let the ball bounce before volleying it past Leno from a tight angle.

Fulham restored their lead in the 72nd minute when Robinson whipped in a cross and Wilson found space near the penalty spot to head home his second goal in as many games.

But Bournemouth pressed hard to find an equaliser and their efforts yielded a chance when they won the ball back and Antoine Semenyo found substitute Ouattara who chipped it over the onrushing Leno and into the net to secure a point for his side.

(Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)