Outstanding Arsenal thump Sporting 5-1 in Lisbon

LISBON :Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal thrashed Portuguese side Sporting 5-1 in their Champions League clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday, their biggest away win in the competition in 21 years.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead early on before Kai Havertz and Brazilian defender Gabriel added two more goals before halftime as Arsenal overwhelmed their hosts.

Goncalo Inacio pulled a goal back for Sporting early in the second period, but Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a penalty and Leandro Trossard got a fifth for their biggest away win in the Champions League since victory by the same scoreline at Inter Milan in 2003.

Arsenal moved above Sporting to seventh place in the 36-team table with 10 points from their five games. The Portuguese side have the same number of points but are one position back on goal-difference.

After a mini-slump in recent weeks, Arsenal have back-to-back wins and look to be finding their best form again with some of their play in Lisbon simply outstanding.

They were finding plenty of joy on the right wing and their first two goals both came from attacks down that side.

Jurrien Timber’s low cross eluded everyone and provided a tap-in for Martinelli at the back post to put the visitors ahead inside seven minutes.

Arsenal continued to set the tempo and deservedly doubled their advantage midway through the first half when Saka burst into the box and poked the ball past Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel, providing another simple finish for Havertz.

Sporting’s lively 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda forced a good save from Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya just before the break in a rare foray forward for the hosts, but they fell further behind in the final seconds of the half.

Defender Gabriel met a Declan Rice corner to head his side further in front and few could argue Arsenal were full value for their 3-0 lead.

They would have hoped for a composed start to the second half but instead allowed Sporting a way back into the game.

Francisco Trincao’s corner was met at the front post by Inacio, who volleyed into the back of the net to offer his side a lifeline.

Arsenal were by no means as dominant in the second period, but earned a penalty when Martin Odegaard was fouled from behind by Ousmane Diomande and Saka coolly slotted the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

Substitute Trossard added a fifth with a header after Israel could only parry Mikel Merino's long-range shot into his path.