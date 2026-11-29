MANSFIELD, Texas, Nov 28 : Mexico qualified for the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after Lizbeth Ovalle scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Haiti in the Concacaf W Championship quarter-finals on Saturday, setting up a semi-final against Canada.

Mexico will return to the World Cup for the first time since 2015, having missed the 2019 and 2023 tournaments, while they also secured their first Olympic appearance since Athens 2004.

Diana Ordonez gave Mexico an early lead in the 13th minute, finishing from close range after sustained pressure.

Haiti had an opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot nine minutes later, but Melchie Dumornay's effort was saved by goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras.

Mexico lost Alice Soto to injury in the 30th minute and Maricarmen Reyes replaced her. Haiti levelled shortly afterwards when Brittany Raphino scored from close range, but Ovalle restored Mexico's lead in the 41st minute from a set piece.

Reyes extended the advantage in first-half stoppage time, finishing a counter-attack to give Mexico a 3-1 lead at the break.

Haiti responded after the interval, with Kethna Louis reducing the deficit in the 59th minute with a long-range free-kick after Ovalle fouled Roseline Eloissaint.

The Caribbean side pressed for another equaliser, but defender Aaliyah Farmer made a decisive clearance. Mexico then missed a chance to re-establish their two-goal advantage when Scarlett Camberos fired wide following a defensive error.

Ovalle settled the contest in the 73rd minute, scoring her second from another set piece to secure Mexico's place in the last four.

Haiti will enter the play-in route for a further opportunity to reach the World Cup.

Earlier, Canada booked their place at both the 2027 World Cup and LA28 with a 4-0 win over Panama. Shelina Zadorsky opened the scoring before Evelyne Viens struck twice and Annabelle Chukwu added a late fourth.

Canada's victory secured a ninth consecutive World Cup appearance and a sixth straight Olympic qualification.