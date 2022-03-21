Logo
Overmars finds new job at Antwerp after Ajax departure-NOS
Overmars finds new job at Antwerp after Ajax departure-NOS

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Finals and Semi Finals Draw - Nyon, Switzerland - March 15, 2019 Ajax director of football Marc Overmars before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

21 Mar 2022 07:57PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 07:57PM)
AMSTERDAM : Former Ajax director Marc Overmars is set to become technical director at Belgian side Antwerp, little over a month after he left his job at Ajax over inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Monday.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Overmars, 48, last month stepped down from his job, as he admitted to "unacceptable" behaviour after it had emerged that he had sent inappropriate messages to several women at Ajax.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer)

Source: Reuters

