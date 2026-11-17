BARCELONA, Nov 17 : A Real Oviedo fan who racially abused Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe last year has been convicted of a hate crime, Real Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday.

• The unnamed fan has been fined, banned from sports stadiums for two years and handed a suspended 11-month prison sentence.

• The incident occurred during 3-0 win for Real Madrid over Real Oviedo in August 2025.

• The fan will not spend time in prison unless the stadium ban is broken.

• Spanish law dictates that sentences of less than a year are usually suspended for first-time offenders.

• It is the 12th hate crime conviction relating to LaLiga games since June 2024.