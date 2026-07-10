O'Ward says he has asked to be 'fired' as McLaren F1 reserve

July 10 : McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward says racing in Formula One is no longer his dream and he has "politely asked to be fired" from his reserve role with the team.

The Mexican racer has taken part in five free practice sessions with reigning champions McLaren since 2022.

Winner of 10 IndyCar races, he won the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio last weekend in an Arrow McLaren one-two finish with Christian Lundgaard.

He was also recently confirmed in the team's 2027 lineup with New Zealander Scott Dixon, a six times IndyCar champion, and Sweden's 2026 Indy 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist.

O'Ward told the Speed Street podcast that he was grateful for the F1 experience but he had now reached a different point in his life and "I really don't care any more".

"There's really nothing in me that is aching to keep on as a reserve in Formula One," he explained. "I'm in a great place in Indy, I love the series, that's where I want to be.

"Looking at what the (F1) race cars are currently, I'm not really excited to drive one. So I've politely asked to be fired from all my services. I want to focus on my priorities and enjoy my life."

McLaren also have Italian F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli on their books as a reserve.

"I know I wasn’t a full-time driver there, but I have enough of a whiff of what that (F1) world is like and I genuinely don’t think that is for me, it’s not a place where I can say I’ve enjoyed more than IndyCar," said O'Ward.

“I know F1 is put on a pedestal, but just because the plate looks like gold doesn’t mean what you’re eating is healthier.”