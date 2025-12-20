OWGR chairman says working with LIV to resolve world ranking points issue

Dec 20 : A ‌decision on whether LIV Golf events can earn world ranking points could come in time for the Saudi-backed circuit's season opener in February, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) governing board chairman Trevor Immelman said on Friday.

The breakaway tour's initial bid was unanimously rejected by the OWGR in 2023, with a key concern said to be limited access for players to join ‌the competition.

The issue has led to LIV players plummeting ‌down the world rankings, with former world number one Dustin Johnson now ranked 637th and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton LIV's highest-ranked representative at 20th.

In June, LIV renewed its pursuit of world ranking points by submitting an application with the OWGR. It also announced it will expand its tournament format from 54 to 72 holes in ‍2026.

Asked if a decision could be reached before LIV Golf's 2026 season starts on February 4 in Riyadh, Immelman told reporters on Friday: "I think there's a chance ...

"Since they resubmitted their application at the end of June, we've been all working hard together, trying ​to get answers. Trying to ‌figure out what they want to do. They are trying to figure out how their league is going to be evolving."

In 2025, the ​field for LIV Golf's tournaments consisted of 13 four-man teams and two permanent wild card ⁠spots for a total of 54 ‌players - far fewer than the number of golfers that compete at standard PGA ​Tour events.

"They are going to be growing their field a little bit, it appears from what I've been told, and could possibly grow ‍even further in years to come," said 2008 Masters champion Immelman.

The PGA Tour and ⁠LIV Golf had appeared close to finalising the framework agreement that was announced in June 2023 ​but a deal to ‌end golf's civil war no longer seems imminent.