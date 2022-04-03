Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Oxford end five-year wait to win the Boat Race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Oxford end five-year wait to win the Boat Race

Oxford end five-year wait to win the Boat Race

The Oxford boat team members celebrate after wining the 167th annual men's boat race. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)

03 Apr 2022 11:58PM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 11:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Oxford brought Cambridge's recent supremacy in the men's boat race to an end with a first victory in five years on the traditional university race's return to the River Thames on Sunday (Apr 3).

In the first Boat Race held in London since 2019, Oxford halted their rivals' run of three straight race wins to give long-serving chief coach Sean Bowden a 13th success in his 25th year in the role.

After two years away from the capital, following the cancellation of the 2020 showpiece due to coronavirus restrictions and last year's race being held at the remote location of the Great River Ouse, there were crowds back on the banks of the Thames.

Oxford had built a big lead up by the turn of the bend near Hammersmith Bridge and crossed the line before Chiswick Bridge in a time of 16 minutes and 42 seconds.

Cambridge maintained their dominance with a record time in the 76th edition of the women's race.

An aggressive start by the defending champions paid off despite umpire John Garrett repeatedly telling Light Blues cox Jasper Parish to alter the line of his boat.

After a healthy lead had been established by the halfway point, Cambridge never let up to secure a fifth consecutive win in a new best time of 18 minutes and 22.936 seconds.

Source: AFP/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us