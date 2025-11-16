Oyarzabal nets double as Spain beat Georgia to all but seal World Cup spot

TBILISI :In-form striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice as Spain thrashed Georgia 4-0 away on Saturday to set a national record and all but guarantee their place in next year's World Cup finals.

Spain's romp in Tbilisi, in which Martin Zubimendi and Ferran Torres also scored, put them on a maximum 15 points from five Group E games with 19 goals scored and none conceded.

Second-placed Turkey, who beat Bulgaria 2-0 on Saturday, would have to beat Spain 7-0 in Seville on Tuesday to finish as group winners and take the automatic qualification spot.

Luis de la Fuente's side are now unbeaten in 30 games stretching back to March 2023 - beating the record of 29 they shared with Vicente del Bosque's golden generation whose streak came between 2010 and 2013.

"A complete performance, we leave with a good feeling. We did a really good job as a team," Ferran said. "It's not mathematically certain yet, but we're focused on the last match; we're going to play to qualify. It's in our own hands."

Spain started without the likes of Daniel Carvajal, Pedri, Rodri and Lamine Yamal, but it made no difference as they outclassed a subdued Georgia side.

Oyarzabal marked his 50th cap by opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Alex Baena was denied by the base of the post soon afterwards but the European champions doubled their lead in the 22nd minute when Fabian Ruiz's slick pass set up Arsenal midfielder Zubimendi for a cool finish.

It was all too easy for Spain and they cut through Georgia again in the 35th minute as Oyarzabal was played in by Baena before squaring for Torres to tap home.

Oyarzabal scored his eighth goal in his last eight appearances for Spain in the 63rd minute, guiding in a header from a deft cross by Torres.

"I'm happy to be able to help the team; we had to do our part," Real Sociedad striker Oyarzabal said.

"If I can contribute with a goal, great, and if not, the important thing is the team, that the national team keeps improving, and that's how we continue."

Defeat erased any hope Georgia had of a playoff place.