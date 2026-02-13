Oympics-Biathlon-Italian Passler cleared for Winter Games after doping appeal

MILAN, Feb 13 : Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler will be able to compete in the Olympics despite failing a doping test last month, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Friday, after she argued that any offence had been accidental.

Italy's anti-doping body (NADO) upheld her appeal against a provisional suspension that followed a positive test for the banned substance Letrozole on January 26.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that Passler had claimed that the positive test could have come from a shared spoon which was used to scoop out some Nutella hazelnut spread from a jar in her family home the weekend before the test.

Letrozole is used to treat breast cancer and Passler's mother was taking the medication, the report said. There was no comment from Italian team officials on the report.

NADO's Court of Appeal acknowledged the possibility of unintentional ingestion or unknowing contamination of the substance.

"Passler will rejoin her teammates starting Monday, February 16, when she will be available to the coaching staff for the subsequent competitions on the Olympic programme," FISI said in a statement.

TWO EVENTS TO COME

Italy's National Olympic Committee (CONI) ordered the athlete's exclusion from the team four days before the start of the Games, after NADO said she had tested positive.

Passler appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, arguing her positive test for banned substances resulted from contamination. But earlier this week CAS said it had no jurisdiction over the case and she needed to appeal to NADO.

"These have been very difficult days," said the 24-year-old Passler, whose best result was 11th in the women's 4x6km relay at the 2024 IBU World Championships.

"I have always believed in my good faith. I want to thank everyone who helped me - from the lawyers who followed my case, to the Italian Winter Sports Federation, to my family and friends. Now I can finally focus 100 per cent on biathlon again," she added in the FISI statement.

There was no immediate comment from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Passler could still ultimately face a lengthy ban once the appeals process is complete.

The women's relay is on the programme for February 18, while the women's 12.5 km mass start event is scheduled for three days later.