Ozil determined to stay at Fenerbahce despite suspension
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Super Lig - Fenerbahce vs Trabzonspor - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - March 6, 2022 Fenerbahce's Mesut Ozil before the match REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

01 Jun 2022 07:08AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 07:36AM)
Former Germany international Mesut Ozil said he would not cut short his Fenerbahce deal despite not having featured for the Turkish side since March.

Fenerbahce suspended Ozil in March, the club said in a statement, without disclosing the reason behind their decision but local media reported he was involved in a verbal altercation with coach Ismail Kartal.

"I had completed my career goal by signing a 3-1/2-year contract with Fenerbahce, my childhood love, without even getting paid for the first 6 months," Ozil said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I repeat with emphasis: I will not end my career in a team other than Fenerbahce. For the duration of my contract, my only goal is to sweat our... jersey. This decision is very clear and final.

"If our management takes a decision about me, I will only respect this attitude. I will work hard and always keep myself ready. As I always say, the main thing is Fenerbahce."

Ozil joined Fenerbahce from Arsenal in January 2021 on a 3-1/2 year deal, after he fell out of favour at the London club and was not included in their Premier League or Europa League squads.

World Cup-winner Ozil played a crucial role under Arsene Wenger in ending Arsenal's trophy drought, winning the FA Cup in his first season, but was then marginalised under Wenger's replacement Unai Emery and by Mikel Arteta.

Source: Reuters

