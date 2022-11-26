Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pacheco stuns Harrison to win PFL title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pacheco stuns Harrison to win PFL title

26 Nov 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 02:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Brazilian Larissa Pacheco pulled off a shock decision victory over Kayla Harrison after an epic five-round battle to claim the women's Professional Fighters League (PFL) lightweight title at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Pacheco, who had lost to two-time Olympic judo champion Harrison twice previously, handed her American opponent the first defeat of her professional MMA career as she picked up the million-dollar prize for winning the 2022 PFL championship.

As the PFL season climaxed with a card full of championship deciders, British fighter Brendan Loughnane claimed the men's featherweight crown with a fourth-round TKO win over Bubba Jenkins, and Canadian Olivier Aubin-Mercier knocked out Stevie Ray with one punch to win the lightweight belt.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.