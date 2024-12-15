Pachuca win on penalties to set up Real Madrid Intercontinental Cup final

Mexican side Pachuca won the FIFA Challenger Cup match on penalties in Qatar on Saturday by edging Egyptian side Al Ahly 6-5 after a dour goalless draw and will face Real Madrid in next week's Intercontinental Cup final.

Pachuca won the shootout after missing their first two penalties to become only the second CONCACAF team to reach the final of the competition, which takes place at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

It is the Mexican side's fifth appearance at a FIFA competition. Their best performance came at the 2017 Club World Cup when they finished third.

European champions Real are the most prolific winners with five titles followed by Barcelona, Corinthians and Bayern Munich. Last year's trophy went to Manchester City.