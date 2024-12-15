Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pachuca win on penalties to set up Real Madrid Intercontinental Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pachuca win on penalties to set up Real Madrid Intercontinental Cup final

Pachuca win on penalties to set up Real Madrid Intercontinental Cup final

Soccer - Intercontinental Cup - Challenger Cup - Pachuca Training - Doha, Qatar - December 13, 2024 Pachuca players and staff during training REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

15 Dec 2024 06:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mexican side Pachuca won the FIFA Challenger Cup match on penalties in Qatar on Saturday by edging Egyptian side Al Ahly 6-5 after a dour goalless draw and will face Real Madrid in next week's Intercontinental Cup final.

Pachuca won the shootout after missing their first two penalties to become only the second CONCACAF team to reach the final of the competition, which takes place at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

It is the Mexican side's fifth appearance at a FIFA competition. Their best performance came at the 2017 Club World Cup when they finished third.

European champions Real are the most prolific winners with five titles followed by Barcelona, Corinthians and Bayern Munich. Last year's trophy went to Manchester City.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement