Pacquiao to face Provodnikov in April return bout

Feb 18 : Manny Pacquiao confirmed he will face former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on April 18, marking his second outing since returning from a four‑year retirement last year.

The 47-year-old last fought in July, when he ended a long hiatus with a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement issued by Indistry Media and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight – and I’m ready.”

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his career last year. Away from the ring, he served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

The eight-division world champion — the first boxer to achieve that feat — also became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019. His professional record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three draws from 73 fights.

He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.