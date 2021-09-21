Pacquiao says 'may not' return to ring after Ugas upset

LAS VEGAS: Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.

The 42-year-old Filipino boxing superstar indicated he now planned to turn his attention to his political career in the Philippines in the wake of a unanimous points defeat to Ugas.

"In the future you may not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring," Pacquiao said. "I don't know.

"I've done a lot for boxing and boxing has done a lot for me. I look forward to spending time with my family and thinking about my future in boxing."

If Saturday's loss was Pacquiao's final fight, it marks the end of a glittering 26-year professional career that has already ensured the Filipino will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Against Ugas on Saturday however, age finally appeared to have caught up with Pacquiao as he was outboxed and outfoxed by a skilful, younger opponent.

Although Ugas said he would be willing to give Pacquiao a rematch, it is hard to see how a second fight would pan out any differently.

Beyond that, other, younger fighters in the welterweight division such as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are likely to be even more dangerous for the veteran Filipino.

"In my heart I want to continue fighting," Pacquiao said. "But the thing is I have to consider also my body."