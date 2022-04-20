Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Padres to wear Motorola jersey patch next season in MLB first
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Padres to wear Motorola jersey patch next season in MLB first

20 Apr 2022 05:22AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 05:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The San Diego Padres on Tuesday said their players will wear a patch advertising Motorola on their jerseys starting next season, making them the first of Major League Baseball's 30 teams to announce such a move.

The large 4-by-4-inch patch features the telecommunications company's "batwing" logo, which will be woven into the shoulder of the uniforms.

The move comes after MLB agreed to allow sponsored patches next year and helmet decals as soon as this year's postseason, Forbes reported earlier this month.

The National Basketball Association has allowed sponsored jersey patches for several years and the National Hockey League is reportedly poised to follow suit next season.

The National Football League has yet to open the door to sponsors being displayed on helmets or uniforms.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us