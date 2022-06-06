Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Page sees winnable games for Wales in World Cup group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Page sees winnable games for Wales in World Cup group

Page sees winnable games for Wales in World Cup group
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Final - Wales v Ukraine - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 5, 2022 Wales players celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Page sees winnable games for Wales in World Cup group
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Final - Wales v Ukraine - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - June 5, 2022 Wales manager Rob Page celebrates after qualifying for the World Cup REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
06 Jun 2022 05:27PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 05:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CARDIFF : It has been 62 years since Wales last appeared in the World Cup finals but their interim manager Rob Page believes his side can make a real impact in Qatar and progress from their group.

Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in their qualification playoff final on Sunday and will now play in Group B along with the United States, Iran and neighbours England in the tournament which starts on November 21.

“We have played against the USA. We know they are a really strong outfit. We played against their European-based players, in my first game," Page told BBC Wales, referring to a 0-0 friendly in November, 2020.

“They [and Iran] are winnable games and when you play against a home nations team, anything can happen," he added.

“We will go out there with the confidence we have had going into any game. We will go toe to toe with anybody –- bring it on. That’s the attitude we have got in that changing room.”

Although the last time Wales featured in the World Cup finals was in 1958, the current squad have gained big-tournament experience through the last two European Championship campaigns.

Under manager Chris Coleman in 2016, Wales upset Belgium in the quarter-finals before being halted by Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Last year, in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, Wales qualified from a tricky group, ahead of Turkey and Switzerland, before they were beaten 4-0 by Denmark in the round of 16.

Those campaigns have energised the fan base in a country where rugby union has long been viewed as the national sport and Page believes it is not only the impressive communal singing of supporters that now matches the oval-ball game.

"Growing up in the valleys it was all about rugby. We had Cardiff City and Swansea City in the old fourth division and rugby was probably the number one sport. The tides have turned slightly now," he said.

"It is because of what the boys are doing and success drives that. When you are winning it helps for people to take notice. Football has probably overtaken rugby at the moment as the number one sport in Wales," added Page, who has been in charge of the team since Ryan Giggs stood down from the position while facing allegations of assault.

Page gave credit to former manager Gary Speed for laying the foundations for the upturn in fortunes for the national side before his death in 2011.

"Gary Speed started it 12-13 years ago and I want to dedicate this win and qualification to him and his family. There was a change in the tides and we created a culture and identity of how we wanted to play and it started then," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us