Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Cricket: Paine steps down as Australia test cricket captain after texting scandal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Paine steps down as Australia Test cricket captain after texting scandal

Paine steps down as Australia Test cricket captain after texting scandal

Australia's Tim Paine during the warm-up before the start of play in the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Kia Oval in London on Sep 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers, Action Images)

19 Nov 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 12:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: Tim Paine stepped down as Australia Test cricket captain on Friday (Nov 19) for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct.

The governing body has accepted the resignation, a decision Paine said he made as he was aware that the investigation by the body's integrity unit would be made public.

"Although exonerated, I deeply regretted this incident at the time, and still do today," he told a news conference in the Tasmanian capital of Hobart.

"I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support."

Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper said that Paine's messages sent to the co-worker in 2017 had included a lewd photo.

"On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, or the wider community," Paine said.

In a statement, Cricket Australia (CA) said, "The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the national selection panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.

"While the board acknowledges an investigation cleared Tim of any breach of the code of conduct regarding this matter some years ago, we respect his decision.

"CA does not condone this type of language or behaviour.

"Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer."

Earlier, announcing his decision, Paine said: "It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family and cricket."

He added that the investigation and one by Cricket Tasmania HR at the same time had found no breach of the code of conduct.

"We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years." 

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

cricket Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us