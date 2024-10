MULTAN, Pakistan : Pakistan were all out for 221 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 297 on day three of the second test in Multan on Thursday.

Salman Agha top-scored for Pakistan with a gritty 63 in the low-scoring contest.

Shoaib Bashir (4-66) and Jack Leach (3-67) were England's two most successful bowlers.

England are 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.