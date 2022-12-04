Pakistan 579 all out, England lead by 78

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan : Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test for England who are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.