Sport

Pakistan 579 all out, England lead by 78
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 4, 2022 England's players celebrate the dismissal of Agha Salman
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 England's James Anderson and Ben Duckett celebrate the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 England's Jack Leach and Ben Duckett celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq
04 Dec 2022 02:37PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 02:37PM)
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan : Pakistan made 579 all out in reply to England's first innings total of 657 on day four of the opening test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (114) and Imam-ul-Haque (121) and skipper Babar Azam (136) struck hundreds for the home side on a batting-friendly track.

Off-spinner Will Jacks claimed 6-161 in his debut test for England who are on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf batted but will not be able to bowl in the remainder of the match due to a strain in his right quad.

Source: Reuters

