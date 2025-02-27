Pakistan end home Champions Trophy without win after Rawalpindi washout

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan :Pakistan ended their campaign in the home Champions Trophy without a win after rain washed out their dead rubber against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Group A match between the two eliminated sides was of little consequence and steady drizzle poured cold water on defending champions Pakistan's hopes of a consolation victory.

Tuesday's Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa at the same venue was also abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

It has been a forgettable campaign for Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan in the first global tournament to be staged in the country since 1996 and their six-wicket defeat by arch-rivals India will particularly hurt.

"The expectations are very high. We didn't perform well and it is disappointing for us," Rizwan said.

"We made mistakes in the last few games. Hopefully, we can learn from these. We are next going to New Zealand and hopefully we can perform there."

Bangladesh also finished their winless campaign with a point.

"We really wanted to play this match, but can't do anything about the weather," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

He drew positives from the display of their pace trio Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

"We have always struggled with our fast bowling unit, but in the last few years a lot of fast bowlers are coming through," Shanto said.

"The likes of Taskin and Rana coming in and 'Fizz' is there. We have a very good bowling attack."

India and New Zealand, who meet in an inconsequential group match in Dubai on Sunday, have secured semi-final places from Group A.