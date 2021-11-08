Pakistan hammer Scots, book World T20 semi-final with Australia

SHARJAH :Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik cracked blistering half-centuries as the 2009 World Twenty20 champions eased past Scotland by 72 runs on Sunday to seal top spot in Group II and set up a semi-final meeting with Australia.

Azam opted to bat first after winning the toss and led from the front with a 47-ball 66 that contained five boundaries and three sixes before Malik put the Scots to the sword with a 18-ball 54 dotted by six hits over the ropes.

Mohammad Hafeez also joined the party with a 19-ball 31 to help them reach a commanding 189-4 in their 20 overs, with 114 coming off the final eight.

"As we have seen in previous games, if you don't lose early wickets, you have a chance of putting on a good total," player-of-the-match Malik said.

"We were discussing in our dressing room to at least get 150 and not lose too many wickets early on. If you're playing on a good strip, the goal is to take a couple of balls and start playing your game.

"On these tracks, you take six-eight balls and then start playing your game. You take all the confidence going deep in the tournament. I'm in good form but I want to see myself be more consistent to help the team."

The winless Scots had little reward in their final Super 12 clash in Sharjah, with spinner Chris Greaves' two wickets - that of Azam and Fakhar Zaman - coming at the cost of 43 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan reduced Scotland to 41-4 with Shadab Khan removing dangerous opener George Munsey for 17 before bowling out Dylan Budge for a duck to lay the foundation for another convincing victory in a tournament where they have been flawless.

Richie Berrington brought up his half-century in the 18th over off Hasan Ali, smashing the paceman for a huge six along the way, but his gutsy 54 not out went in vain as Scotland managed only 117-6 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan finished the group stage with five wins out of five while New Zealand finished second to book a clash with England in the semi-finals.

