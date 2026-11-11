Pakistan move second Sri Lanka test to Rawalpindi from Lahore due to smog

Nov 11 : The second match in the two-test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka next week has been moved to Rawalpindi from Lahore due to worsening smog, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi is currently hosting the series opener, with the second match to be played from November 17-21 as scheduled.

Lahore has been grappling with poor air quality in recent weeks as seasonal smog blankets large parts of Pakistan during the winter months.

According to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality monitoring company, Lahore is currently the most polluted major city in the world.

Air-quality concerns have disrupted cricket schedules in Pakistan before. Smog led to the relocation of a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi in 2020, and a test against New Zealand from Multan to Karachi in 2022.