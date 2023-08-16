Logo
Pakistan pacer Riaz announces international retirement
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Bangladesh - Lord's, London, Britain - July 5, 2019 Pakistan's Wahab Riaz looks dejected after being bowled out by Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

16 Aug 2023 04:09PM
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz has retired from international cricket, drawing the curtain on a 15-year career, the left-arm fast bowler announced on Wednesday.

Wahab, who made his debut in 2008, has 83 wickets in 27 tests, 120 wickets in 91 one-day internationals and 34 wickets in 36 Twenty20s. He last played for Pakistan in 2020.

The 38-year-old said he will continue to play franchise cricket.

"I have been speaking about my retirement plans (for the) past two years..., and I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have," Riaz said in a statement.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world."

Source: Reuters

