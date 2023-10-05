Pakistan ready to embrace high-risk approach at World Cup, says Arthur

Pakistan will embrace the ultra aggressive approach that has worked wonders for some of their World Cup rivals and add their own touch to it, men's team director Mickey Arthur said on Thursday without elaborating on what that would be.

Speaking in Hyderabad before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on Friday, Arthur said the 1992 champions were good enough to claim a second title with a brand of cricket similar to that played by the likes of England and Australia.

"The players have embraced it. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there's always two ways to skin a cat," Arthur, who was in charge of Pakistan as coach from 2016 to 2019 before returning in April, told reporters.

"Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that.

"There's no doubt about that. They're good enough to do that. But we're playing a brand that we call the Pakistan way. We're playing a brand that's very particular to Pakistan and suits our team dynamic.

"That's a brand that we're going to hopefully win the World Cup with."

Pakistan head into the tournament on the back of defeats by 2019 runners-up New Zealand and five-time champions Australia in warm-up clashes and Arthur said a good display against the Netherlands could serve as a launch pad.

"Some of them need just a little bit more confidence and the performance, they're all one performance away from a lot of confidence," the 55-year-old added.

"So hopefully we get that one tomorrow."

The Dutch are set to appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011 after coming through the qualifying tournament and all-rounder Bas de Leede said they were aiming high.

"We want to make the semi-finals," he said.

"If we want to get there, we've got to win four or five games. So, we'd have to take down one of the big teams. But that's our main target.

"If we get there, we play our best cricket. Amazing. But if we play our best cricket and we don't get there, I reckon we can still be proud of ourselves."