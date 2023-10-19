Pakistan remain confident despite India defeat says Hasan

BENGALURU, India: Pakistan may have suffered a heavy defeat last week to India at the World Cup but fast bowler Hasan Ali said on Thursday that the loss was "not the end of the world" as the 1992 champions look to revive their campaign against Australia.

Pakistan claimed comfortable victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their opening two matches but were outclassed in the seven-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India, suffering a batting collapse to go from 155-2 to all out for 191.

Their bowling attack also lacked firepower as India lost just three wickets and coasted to victory with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Hasan said Pakistan were aware of the flaws exposed by the defeat, telling reporters: "We agree that we didn't play to our calibre. We have made mistakes but it's not the end of the world.

"I will say this and you might have heard this word many times - nothing has changed. We lost and we were in pain. We were a better team and we shouldn't perform like that. We sat together with the team and had a healthy discussion.

"We have a match against a big team (Australia) but we are also a big team. We have come to win the World Cup and are trying to play good cricket."

Pakistan face Australia on Friday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, a venue known to favour batters with its shorter boundaries.

Asked how Pakistan's bowlers would restrict Australia's batting lineup, Hasan said joking: "If it's a batting-friendly track, we won't play!

"But seriously, we all know that it's a high-scoring ground. That's no excuse. As a player, you have to find a way to perform. The most simple way to stop runs is to take wickets.

"Their batting lineup is very strong but we also have experience. Our bowlers are also good. We're looking forward and we're confident."

Hasan, who was a late addition to Pakistan's squad after an injury to Naseem Shah, has performed well at the tournament despite having last played ODI cricket in June 2022.

"I wasn't in the team for a year but I haven't changed anything about my style," said Hasan, who has taken seven wickets in three games.

"I've just worked on my basics, focused on performing whenever I played and grabbing any opportunity I could. Now I have the opportunity to play at the World Cup and show my experience at this tournament."

Pakistan are fourth in the standings with two wins from three matches. The top four advance to the semi-finals.