Nov 21 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled on Saturday a revamped central contract structure for 2026-27, expanding the pool of contracted players to 38 from 30, with Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam the only players placed in the highest category.

• The PCB had said in June that only male cricketers who had played at least four tests, six one-day internationals or six Twenty20s in the previous 12 months would be eligible for central contracts.

• Under the new system, contracts are split into five specialised categories: tests and ODIs, test specialists, ODIs and T20Is, T20I specialists, and emerging players in the developmental pathway.

• The new contracts run through June 30, 2027. Players had been without central contracts since the expiry of the previous cycle in June.

• Former captain Mohammad Rizwan, former test skipper Shan Masood and opener Saim Ayub are among the most notable omissions from the list of centrally contracted players.

• Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Noman Ali, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr are also absent.