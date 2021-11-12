Logo
Pakistan set Australia 177 to win in T20 World Cup semis
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan dives into the crease REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam in action REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan fans holding signs in the stands REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Australia's Mitchell Starc in action with Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
12 Nov 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 12:05AM)
DUBAI : Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.

New Zealand beat England nL1N2S11W7 in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

