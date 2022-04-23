Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pakistan's Abid cleared to return four months after angioplasty
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pakistan's Abid cleared to return four months after angioplasty

Pakistan's Abid cleared to return four months after angioplasty

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 13, 2020 Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates his half century, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS

23 Apr 2022 03:19PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 03:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been cleared by doctors to return to the field four months after undergoing angioplasty, the 34-year-old said.

Abid was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match in Pakistan in December.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"I am really excited to be back with the prospect of playing for Pakistan again," Abid told ESPNcricinfo website on Friday. "Doctors cleared me to go back in the field and I can finally return to live a normal life.

"I will be on medicines for some time because of the stents implanted but overall, physically, I am feeling great. I am diving, running, jogging, batting and it's really great to be normal again.

"There were doubts if I could play again with a heart condition but I didn't lose hope... It was tough but the recovery has been great with all the extensive rehabilitation."

Abid has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

"I am not sure what is the status of my national selection right now but I am fully set for my comeback," he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us