Pakistan's Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Pakistan Nets - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 7, 2019 Pakistan's Abid Ali during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

21 Dec 2021 08:34PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 08:32PM)
Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

"Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed," the PCB said in a statement. "He is under the care of consultant cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable."

Abid has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

