Pakistan's Abid undergoes second procedure after heart condition diagnosis
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 13, 2020 Pakistan's Abid Ali celebrates his half century, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Stu Forster/Pool via REUTERS

23 Dec 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2021 03:29AM)
Pakistan opener Abid Ali underwent a second procedure on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Acute coronary syndrome is associated with a sudden reduction or blockage of blood flow to the heart.

Abid was diagnosed with the heart condition after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match on Tuesday.

"Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering," the PCB said on Twitter.

"PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable."

The 34-year-old has played 16 test matches and six one-day internationals for Pakistan.

Source: Reuters

