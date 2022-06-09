Logo
Pakistan's Hasnain cleared to bowl again after remodelling action
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan Nets - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 2, 2019 Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

09 Jun 2022 06:45PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 06:45PM)
LAHORE : Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared to bowl again after remodelling his action, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was banned from bowling after his action was reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder earlier this year.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore subsequently confirmed he breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on certain deliveries.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said it was now "within the 15-degree level of tolerance".

"As such, he can now resume bowling in international cricket and all domestic cricket worldwide," the PCB statement read.

Hasnain underwent a reassessment of his bowling action last month in Lahore and the report has been verified by Cricket Australia's independent experts, the board added.

The right-arm fast bowler had been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Source: Reuters

