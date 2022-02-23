Logo
Pakistan's Nawaz ruled out of Australia tests with injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

23 Feb 2022 10:49PM (Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:49PM)
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of next month's three-test home series against Australia due to a foot injury and will not be replaced in the squad, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Australia will play in Pakistan for the first time in almost 25 years, with the opening test to be held in Rawalpindi from March 4.

The second test will be played in Karachi from March 12 followed by the final test in Lahore from March 21.

The two sides are also scheduled to play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match.

The PCB said that bowler Naseem Shah and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed have been added to the test squad as travelling reserves and will only be considered for selection if there is an injury.

Australia are the top-ranked test side, while Pakistan are sixth in the world.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

