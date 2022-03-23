Pakistan's Shafique, Azhar keep Australia at bay on day three

Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali struck unbeaten half-centuries on Wednesday as Pakistan delivered a strong response to Australia's first-innings total of 391 in the deciding third and final test in Lahore.

The 22-year-old Shafique, playing only his fifth test, was on 75 and the experienced Azhar on 63 as the hosts reached 159-1 at lunch on the third day at the Gaddafi Stadium, trailing Australia by 232.

The duo have added 139 for their unbroken second-wicket stand on a pitch which has seen some variable bounce but has not posed too many problems for the batters.

Australia's bowlers kept a probing line and length but despite beating the bat on a few occasions they were unable to find a breakthrough.

Their pace attack was also unable to extract as much reverse swing with the old ball as their opponents did on the first two days.

Australia's best chance came in the final over before lunch when Azhar, on 62, edged leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson but Steve Smith, who has had a tough time in the series with his catching, floored the chance at slip.

Resuming on 90-1, Shafique and Azhar continued to be watchful but also punished any loose deliveries to keep alive the hosts' hopes of taking a lead in the first innings.

The 37-year-old Azhar, playing his 94th test but the first in his home city of Lahore, and Shafique had both scored big hundreds in the first test in Rawalpindi. The latter missed a century in Karachi by four runs.

The first two tests of the series - the first between the sides in Pakistan since 1998 - were drawn.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)