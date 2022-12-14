Logo
Sport

Pakistan's Shah to miss third England test with shoulder issue
Pakistan's Shah to miss third England test with shoulder issue

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan's Naseem Shah celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis REUTERS/Christopher Pike/

14 Dec 2022 12:39AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 12:58AM)
Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the third and final test against England in Karachi later this week due to a niggling shoulder problem, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Shah claimed five wickets in the first match of the series, which England won by 74 runs, but missed the second game as the touring side prevailed by 26 runs to seal a 2-0 series victory before the final clash starting on Saturday.

Shah will now travel to Lahore for further assessment at the National High Performance Centre before starting rehabilitation.

"The team management has not requested for his replacement at this stage," the PCB said in a statement. "Both Pakistan and England teams will travel to Karachi tomorrow afternoon."

Pakistan are also without injured pacemen Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Source: Reuters

