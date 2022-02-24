Crystal Palace add to Watford's woes with rare away win

WATFORD, England: Conor Gallagher scored an exquisite goal and Wilfried Zaha netted two as Crystal Palace overwhelmed Watford 4-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday to increase the hosts' relegation fears.

Tyrick Mitchell’s cross from the left on 42 minutes was brilliantly taken down by Gallagher, who worked the ball into space and blasted his shot past goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Jean-Philippe Mateta had put Palace in front, but the lead was short-lived when Moussa Sissoko scored his first Watford goal. Zaha added two more late on, the second also an eye-catching effort, as Palace secured only their second away league win of the season.

Watford, who travel to Manchester United on Saturday, remained in the relegation zone with 18 points from 25 games, four points from safety. Palace climbed two places to 11th with 29 points from 26 matches. They next host Burnley at Selhurst Park.

The visitors hit the front on 15 minutes when Gallagher’s low cross fell to Mateta, whose shot on the turn deflected in off defender Kiko Femenia.

The lead lasted only two-and-a-half minutes, though, as Sissoko outjumped two Palace defenders to head in Femenia’s corner.

Gallagher gave his side the halftime lead with his fine strike, before Zaha wrapped up the points with a late double.

His first was a simple strike from 10 metres, but the second was out of the top drawer as he cut inside from the left wing and crashed a shot into the far corner.

For Palace it was a first away win since a shock victory at Manchester City in October, while Watford failed to build on their 1-0 success as Aston Villa on Saturday.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson will be unhappy with the application of his players against his former side. Too often they were slow to close the space in midfield or there was not enough movement up front in a lethargic performance.