Sport

Palace boss Glasner hopeful of Mateta's return for FA Cup quarters after horror injury
Palace boss Glasner hopeful of Mateta's return for FA Cup quarters after horror injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 25, 2025 Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - February 25, 2025 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in action with Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans REUTERS/Isabel Infantes /File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Millwall - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 1, 2025 Millwall's Liam Roberts fouls Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta and is later sent off REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Crystal Palace v Millwall - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 1, 2025 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is carried away in a stretcher after sustaining an injury REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
08 Mar 2025 03:36PM
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hopes to have striker Jean-Philippe Mateta back for their FA Cup quarter-final at Fulham on March 29 after suffering a horrific injury against Millwall last Saturday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was taken to hospital with a head injury after a challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts during their FA Cup fifth-round game at Selhurst Park, which Palace went on to win 3-1.

Roberts had dashed out of his goal to deal with a forward pass in the sixth minute of the match and collided with Mateta, kicking him in the head. Mateta received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital with a severe laceration and needed 25 stitches in his left ear.

On Friday, Roberts, who said he had spoken with Mateta and apologised for the incident, had his suspension for the challenge extended to six matches.

"He (Mateta) won't play (Saturday's Premier League home game against Ipswich Town) but he's doing well," Glasner told reporters on Friday.

"He's at home. Fortunately he had no fractures and no concussion, it's a huge wound which was stitched but healing is going like we expected and hoped.

"He will go with us next week to Marbella, training individually, and if everything goes how we expected and wish, he should be available for the Fulham game.

"Everybody is in touch with JP and messaging him. Everybody knows he's doing well. He'll be back soon. His mother came from France. So, he's in the best hands! Great support at home."

Source: Reuters
